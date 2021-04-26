Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Heron Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

