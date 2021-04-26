Hexcel (HXL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $50.00.

4/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Hexcel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

3/16/2021 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $832,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

