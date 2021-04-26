Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $56.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

NYSE HXL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 5,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,027,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,231,000 after buying an additional 1,996,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,926,000 after buying an additional 224,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

