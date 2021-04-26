Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 108,400 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 8,338.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of BlueLinx worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 310,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market cap of $476.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $865.42 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

