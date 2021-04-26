Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 288,300 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 4,504.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after buying an additional 1,153,389 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,453,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after buying an additional 549,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

