Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 2,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.66. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $710,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,381 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.