Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 225,925 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.48. 4,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,123. The company has a market cap of $645.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,157.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

