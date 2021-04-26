Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 284.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Commvault Systems worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,251. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $72.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

