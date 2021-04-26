Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 13,700 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Cambium Networks worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

