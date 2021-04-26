Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Kforce worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,265. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KFRC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

