Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,891,400 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 595.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,891,400 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy makes up 1.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Crescent Point Energy worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. 35,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

