Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Kimball Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $92,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $349,195. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

KE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.34. 356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.