Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.36% of At Home Group worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

HOME traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 16,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

