Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 38,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,585. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

