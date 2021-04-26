Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Owens & Minor worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $3,457,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 14,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

