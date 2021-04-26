Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Calix worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.81. 13,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.49. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

