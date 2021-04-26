Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $22.38 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 228.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 1.9% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

Shares of TD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,174. The company has a market cap of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

