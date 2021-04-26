Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SunOpta worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 25,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.34. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

