Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of ModivCare worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MODV stock remained flat at $$142.84 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.93.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

