Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,447. The company has a market capitalization of $837.04 million, a PE ratio of 526.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

