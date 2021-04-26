Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Stake in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of CAI International worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CAI International by 8,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

CAI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,351. The stock has a market cap of $754.45 million, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. CAI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

