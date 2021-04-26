Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Stake in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 379.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575,719 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of Sierra Metals worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.54. 13,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sierra Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.