Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 1,204.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,980 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of CI Financial worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.86.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

