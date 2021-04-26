Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.21 Million in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of SIGA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. 2,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $551.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

