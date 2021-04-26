Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $4.56 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $34,068,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,186,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 514,457 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.81. 6,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

