Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Atkore worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Atkore by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.10. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $76.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

