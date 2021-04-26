Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Textainer Group worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGH traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. 5,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

