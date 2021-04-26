Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 196,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Unifi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $507.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

