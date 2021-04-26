Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number makes up about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Sleep Number worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,058. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

