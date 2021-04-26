Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 634,800 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,947,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,800 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 2.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Celestica worth $24,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.47. 2,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

