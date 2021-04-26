Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 83,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 274.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of FBC stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. 48,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.