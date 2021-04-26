Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPRX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

