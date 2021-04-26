Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,465 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of FormFactor worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FORM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.06. 4,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,126. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

