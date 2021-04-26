Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of ArcBest worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ArcBest by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,003. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

