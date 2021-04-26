Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,755 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Rent-A-Center worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.95. 3,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $64.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $891,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

