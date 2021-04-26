Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 49,000 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Titan Machinery worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TITN traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.89. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,520. The stock has a market cap of $583.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

