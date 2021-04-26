Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 55,600 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.75% of ChannelAdvisor worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.25. 6,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,604. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

