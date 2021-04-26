Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $6.64 Million Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAXR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.23. 17,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

