Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Digital Turbine worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,600. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.