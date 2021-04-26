Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $127.40 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $129.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

