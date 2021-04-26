Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $129.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

