Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $114.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLT. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.58. 21,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,809. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.