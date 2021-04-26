Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $114.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hilton Worldwide traded as high as $130.14 and last traded at $129.89, with a volume of 4823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.40.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.