Hive Market Cap Hits $211.99 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Hive has a market cap of $211.99 million and $26.50 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002488 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,016,048 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

