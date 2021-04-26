HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Sells $42,786.36 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,423.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HNI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNI. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

