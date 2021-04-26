Hoertkorn Richard Charles Sells 55 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

