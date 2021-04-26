Hoge Finance (HOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.98 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $105.77 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00064074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00062100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00741070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00094330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.42 or 0.07377104 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,490,821,459 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

