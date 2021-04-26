Homeros Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $33.08 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homeros has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

