Honest (HNST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $197,029.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $197,029.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

