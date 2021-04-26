Honest Price Reaches $0.0288 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $120,847.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00062622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00283814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.40 or 0.01000022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.14 or 0.00720191 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,327.16 or 0.99978421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

